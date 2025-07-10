Guwahati diary | He will get a Nobel if hair grows: Himanta

Self-proclaimed Ayurvedic healer Pankaj Pathak has caught the attention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with his claims of regrowing hair for bald individuals. “I don’t know how hair will grow, but if he can do that, he will get a Nobel and it will be a big achievement for Assam,” Sarma said in a lighter vein, adding, “I don’t have hair at the back of my head. I will apply his medicine. The ministers will also do that.” Pathak organises camps in different parts of the state, where people turn up in large numbers in anticipation of hair regrowth using his medicines.

Army’s outreach through Caravan Talkies

The Indian Army is launching a special outreach initiative in Assam’s Jorhat district, in collaboration with Caravan talkies, to strengthen its rapport with rural communities and inspire the youth. The campaign utilises a mobile digital cinema van to screen motivational films, Army documentaries and recruitment campaigns. Arrangements will be made to assist with registration for joining the Indian Army as Agniveers. The mobile unit would reach remote villages, offering an engaging platform that combines entertainment with awareness-building. Representatives of the Army Recruiting Office, Jorhat, will be present to answer queries and provide guidance on joining the Army.

Northeast’s maritime sector to get a boost

The Centre has earmarked Rs 5,000 crore to boost the waterways and maritime sector in the Northeast. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the government plans to develop water metro projects in Guwahati, Tezpur, and Dibrugarh, with feasibility studies already completed. He said Rs 300 crore would be invested in building new tourism and cargo jetties at Silghat, Neamati, Biswanath Ghat, and Guijan. “The government will also set up lighthouses at Pandu, tezpur, Biswanath and Bogibeel, each equipped with IMD centres,” he stated.

Prasanta Mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com