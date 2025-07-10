Guwahati Diary | Panbari Reserved Forest reopens for public

The Panbari Reserved Forest reopened for public last week, much to the joy of birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. Located in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve and a renowned birding site, the hill forest is rich with tropical evergreen and semi-evergreen forests. The forest reopened after years of limited accessibility – having been closed since 2009, abd briefly reopened in 2022. The site has garnered a reputation as one of the premier birding destinations in the region, boasting diverse flora and fauna. It has nearly 300 species of birds and over 400 species of butterflies.

Ban order: ULFA gets MHA notice under UAPA

The Centre issued a show-cause notice under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to ULFA and associated factions calling upon the militant group to explain why it should not be declared an unlawful association for a period of five years with effect from November 27, 2024. ULFA has been called upon to explain in writing within 30 days of the service of the show-cause notice on why it shouldn’t be adjudicated for declaring it an unlawful organisation. “ULFA has been directed to file its reply within 30 days from the date of service of the notice before the Register of the UAPA,” an official statement said.

Guwahati airport introduces upgrades

To enhance passenger experience, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati has introduced several upgrades, expanding the passenger area by 700 sqm to accommodate growing passenger numbers. Authorities said the number of departure gates have also been increased from five to seven. Entry and exit into the airport and parking area has been optimised. “To further enable seamless travel experience, LGBI Airport has created a traffic free lane on the kerbside. Retail and F&B outlets have been curated to provide a vibrant experience.”

