Maharashtra govt passes Special Public Security bill; CM says bill not anti-opposition

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday passed the Special Public Security bill aimed at curbing urbal Naxalism in the state. Under this new law, the state police has the right to detain and arrest any person without a warrant, if the person's behaviour is deemed 'anti-state'.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during the state legislative assembly's monsoon session, stated that the government received over 12,000 suggestions and objections over this bill.

The bill was tabled in the last state assembly session in December 2024. Speaker Rahul Narvekar had suggested that this bill be deliberated closely and thus it was sent to an advisory committee.

However, the CM said that the bill is a necessity, and four other states have already passed similar bills. He then noted that the issue of urban Naxalism has persisted for a long time.

"The Congress-led UPA government identified major extremeist organisations and handed over to the respective states to take actions,” CM Fadnavis said.