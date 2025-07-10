Maharashtra govt passes Special Public Security bill; CM says bill not anti-opposition

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday passed the Special Public Security bill aimed at curbing urbal Naxalism in the state. Under this new law, the state police has the right to detain and arrest any person without a warrant, if the person's behaviour is deemed 'anti-state'.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during the state legislative assembly's monsoon session, stated that the government received over 12,000 suggestions and objections over this bill.
The bill was tabled in the last state assembly session in December 2024. Speaker Rahul Narvekar had suggested that this bill be deliberated closely and thus it was sent to an advisory committee.
However, the CM said that the bill is a necessity, and four other states have already passed similar bills. He then noted that the issue of urban Naxalism has persisted for a long time.
"The Congress-led UPA government identified major extremeist organisations and handed over to the respective states to take actions,” CM Fadnavis said.
He said that many academics and even some civil servants are not directly linked to the Maoists, but are a part of the movement as they are engaged in the act of radicalisation of the youth. The deeply-rooted nuisance will be addressed through this bill, he said.
"Due to the absence of strong law, we are unable to curb the urban Naxal movements. In Maharashtra, there are as many as 64 such organisations. Four of them are already banned in other states, but are operating in Maharashtra. The reason was that we had no law to take action against them,"Fadnavis pointed out.
He said this bill is not against the Opposition and anti-government voices.
"Under this law, the police have authority to only arrest the people who are members of the banned Naxal organisations. Police have no right to abuse. Our law would be progressive. We are not against anyone but the people who are against the Indian constitution. Therefore, this law should be passed unanimously," the chief minister said.
He said the UAPA was insufficient to take action against the growing Naxalism and therefore they brought this bill.