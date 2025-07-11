BJP and TMC clash over detention of Bengali-Speaking migrant workers

KOLKATA: The political slugfest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) escalated on Friday, as both parties took to X (formerly Twitter) to attack each other over the detention of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in various states on suspicion of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

BJP leader Amit Malviya claimed that 335 out of 444 suspected illegal migrants detained in Odisha were found to have fake documents. He alleged that these documents were issued by the TMC-led government in West Bengal. "TMC is flooding India with Bangladeshi infiltrators who work in other states but return to Bengal just to vote for Mamata Banerjee," Malviya wrote.

He further warned, "Every state must be extremely cautious while hiring labour or employees carrying fake Bengal-issued documents. This is not just a demographic threat, it’s a national security concern."

Responding sharply, the Trinamool Congress dismissed the allegations as part of the BJP’s “misinformation campaign”. Reacting to Malviya’s post, the party stated, “Stop the lies. Stop the witch-hunt. Stop criminalising an entire community just because they speak Bengali.”