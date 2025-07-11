BJP and TMC clash over detention of Bengali-Speaking migrant workers

KOLKATA: The political slugfest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) escalated on Friday, as both parties took to X (formerly Twitter) to attack each other over the detention of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in various states on suspicion of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.
BJP leader Amit Malviya claimed that 335 out of 444 suspected illegal migrants detained in Odisha were found to have fake documents. He alleged that these documents were issued by the TMC-led government in West Bengal. "TMC is flooding India with Bangladeshi infiltrators who work in other states but return to Bengal just to vote for Mamata Banerjee," Malviya wrote.
He further warned, "Every state must be extremely cautious while hiring labour or employees carrying fake Bengal-issued documents. This is not just a demographic threat, it’s a national security concern."
Responding sharply, the Trinamool Congress dismissed the allegations as part of the BJP’s “misinformation campaign”. Reacting to Malviya’s post, the party stated, “Stop the lies. Stop the witch-hunt. Stop criminalising an entire community just because they speak Bengali.”
The TMC also raised several pointed questions, asking: “After the Calcutta High Court’s order, the Odisha government released most of the workers. If they were truly ‘Bangladeshis’, why were they let go? If they are ‘Bangladeshis’, let the Odisha Govt. present documentary proof. Were these documents ever submitted to a court?”
Highlighting a past incident, the TMC claimed to have facilitated the return of seven Bengali workers who were wrongfully deported to Bangladesh. They added that even the Border Security Force (BSF) had admitted fault in the matter.
Accusing the BJP of harbouring an “anti-Bengal” bias, the party wrote, “Now it’s your turn to produce evidence for all those you’re labelling as ‘Bangladeshis’. You are urging other states to reject documents issued by the Government of West Bengal. That alone exposes your deep-rooted Bangla-Birodhi (anti-Bengal) prejudice.”
The TMC clarified that it had no objection to lawful action against genuine infiltrators, but questioned the role of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BSF. “Maybe ask @AmitShah how the BSF, under his watch, allowed such people to cross the border in the first place,” the party added.
The ongoing war of words reflects the deepening political tensions between the two parties, with issues of migration, documentation, and national security taking centre stage.