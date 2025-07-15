Congress urges PM Modi to allow Parliamentary debate on China ties in Monsoon session

The Congress party on Tuesday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will finally agree to a full-fledged discussion on China during the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.

Drawing a parallel with the 1962 Sino-Indian war, the opposition said that if Parliament could deliberate on the border situation then, it should be possible now, especially in light of recent developments.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, underscored the urgency of a national dialogue on the growing security and economic challenges posed by China.

He stressed the importance of building a national consensus as China ascends to become the world’s leading manufacturing hub and second-largest economy.