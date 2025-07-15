Congress urges PM Modi to allow Parliamentary debate on China ties in Monsoon session

The Congress party on Tuesday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will finally agree to a full-fledged discussion on China during the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.
Drawing a parallel with the 1962 Sino-Indian war, the opposition said that if Parliament could deliberate on the border situation then, it should be possible now, especially in light of recent developments.
Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, underscored the urgency of a national dialogue on the growing security and economic challenges posed by China.
He stressed the importance of building a national consensus as China ascends to become the world’s leading manufacturing hub and second-largest economy.
Jairam Ramesh referred to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on July 14, during which Jaishankar noted that India-China relations had been "steadily improving" since Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with President Xi Jinping in Kazan last October.
Jaishankar had stated that further normalisation could yield "mutually beneficial outcomes."
However, Ramesh questioned this optimism, pointing to China’s recent actions, including its backing of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.
He cited Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, who said India faced three adversaries during the operation, with China providing real-time intelligence to Pakistan.
He also warned of Pakistan’s likely acquisition of advanced Chinese J-35 stealth fighter jets and highlighted China’s restrictions on exports to India of key materials like rare-earth magnets, speciality fertilisers, and tunnel-boring machinery, crucial for Indian infrastructure projects.
“Key sectors such as telecom, pharmaceuticals, and electronics remain heavily reliant on Chinese imports,” Ramesh said, adding that India’s trade deficit with China had surged to a record $99.2 billion.
He further noted the exit of hundreds of Chinese workers from Foxconn facilities in India, potentially derailing the country’s ambitions to become a major manufacturing base for Apple.
Ramesh questioned when the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister would address the Indian public and Parliament about the real state of India-China relations. Congress has consistently called for a detailed debate on the matter since 2020, he added.
“We hope the Prime Minister will break this five-year drought and permit a discussion in the Monsoon session,” Ramesh said.
“If Parliament could hold a debate during the height of the 1962 conflict, what prevents one now—especially when both nations speak of normalisation, though not necessarily a return to the pre-May 2020 status along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh?” he said.