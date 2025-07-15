Death of Bihar student in UP Bareilly madrasa hostel room sparks probe into possible suicide

BAREILLY: A 22-year-old madrasa student from Bihar was allegedly found dead by suicide inside his hostel room in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on Tuesday, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Owais, hailed from Bihar and was pursuing an Aalimiyat course at the Centre of Islamic Studies Jamit-ur-Raza madrasa in the CB Ganj area, officials said.

Owais had been staying in Room 87 of the hostel.

When he did not emerge from his room for an extended period, his fellow students, noticing that the door was locked from the inside, forced it open. Inside, they allegedly found him lying unresponsive, according to police.

CB Ganj Station House Officer (SHO) Ashutosh said a police team, along with the Circle Officer (CO), reached the spot after being informed of the incident.

“The forensic team conducted a detailed inspection of the scene, collecting fingerprints and other vital evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” he said.