Death of Bihar student in UP Bareilly madrasa hostel room sparks probe into possible suicide

BAREILLY: A 22-year-old madrasa student from Bihar was allegedly found dead by suicide inside his hostel room in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on Tuesday, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.
The deceased, identified as Mohammad Owais, hailed from Bihar and was pursuing an Aalimiyat course at the Centre of Islamic Studies Jamit-ur-Raza madrasa in the CB Ganj area, officials said.
Owais had been staying in Room 87 of the hostel.
When he did not emerge from his room for an extended period, his fellow students, noticing that the door was locked from the inside, forced it open. Inside, they allegedly found him lying unresponsive, according to police.
CB Ganj Station House Officer (SHO) Ashutosh said a police team, along with the Circle Officer (CO), reached the spot after being informed of the incident.
“The forensic team conducted a detailed inspection of the scene, collecting fingerprints and other vital evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” he said.
Police officials said an investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken once the post-mortem report is received.
Owais' family members in Bihar have been informed, and they are on their way to Bareilly, officials added. The formal process of handing over the body and further questioning will begin once they arrive.
Police are also questioning fellow students and madrasa staff to determine whether Owais had been under any stress in recent days. However, no clear motive or reason for the alleged suicide has emerged so far.
According to police, initial findings suggest it appears to be a case of death by suicide, but the exact cause will be confirmed only after the post-mortem.
Investigators are also exploring the possibility of mental stress or family-related issues, they said.
Following the incident, fear and anxiety were visible among the students of the madrasa, and faculty members appeared deeply saddened.
A teacher said, “Owais was a good student who mostly kept to himself.”
Police are examining all possible angles, including searching his room and mobile phone for clues.