Odisha student who self-immolated over harassment inaction cremated; congress-led opposition calls bandh on 17th

NEW DELHI: The body of the college student who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor reached her village in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday.

The student's body was cremated in the presence of her family and other villagers.

Thousands of people thronged the crematorium ground to attend her cremation. Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, district officials and others walked to the crematorium ground from the house of the student.

The 20-year-old second-year B. Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore had accused the Head of Education Department, Samira Kumar Sahu of sexually harassing her.

She set herself on fire on Saturday on the college campus over alleged inaction against the professor and suffered 95 per cent burns.

The woman was first admitted to the Balasore district hospital and then shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.