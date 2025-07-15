Security tightened in Jaipur ahead of Amit Shah’s visit for Cooperative and Employment Conference

JAIPUR: Security measures have been significantly intensified in Jaipur ahead of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah’s visit on July 17, where he is scheduled to inaugurate a major Cooperative and Employment Conference.

On Monday, police personnel from multiple stations conducted thorough verification drives at hotels and dharamshalas across the city, checking identities and instructing staff to immediately report any suspicious individuals.

Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph visited Dadiya village, the site of the upcoming event, to assess the security arrangements. This included checking the entire route from the airport to the venue, as well as alternative access points for attendees. The police are ensuring smooth coordination and strict surveillance ahead of the high-profile visit.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Cooperatives (Independent Charge) Gautam Kumar Dak chaired a review meeting at the Apex Bank Auditorium in Jaipur. He instructed all departments to complete their tasks on time and emphasised that every official and staff member must take full responsibility for their roles in organising the event.