Security tightened in Jaipur ahead of Amit Shah’s visit for Cooperative and Employment Conference

JAIPUR: Security measures have been significantly intensified in Jaipur ahead of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah’s visit on July 17, where he is scheduled to inaugurate a major Cooperative and Employment Conference.
On Monday, police personnel from multiple stations conducted thorough verification drives at hotels and dharamshalas across the city, checking identities and instructing staff to immediately report any suspicious individuals.
Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph visited Dadiya village, the site of the upcoming event, to assess the security arrangements. This included checking the entire route from the airport to the venue, as well as alternative access points for attendees. The police are ensuring smooth coordination and strict surveillance ahead of the high-profile visit.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Cooperatives (Independent Charge) Gautam Kumar Dak chaired a review meeting at the Apex Bank Auditorium in Jaipur. He instructed all departments to complete their tasks on time and emphasised that every official and staff member must take full responsibility for their roles in organising the event.
The upcoming conference is significant in the context of the United Nations declaring 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives. In line with this, the central government has assigned 54 cooperative-related tasks to states. Rajasthan will present progress on key initiatives such as the computerisation of PACS, the Mhaaro Khato Mhaaro Bank scheme, the Gopal Credit Card Scheme, and the Sahakar Se Samriddhi campaign.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma had invited Amit Shah to the event during a meeting held in Delhi on May 29. The state government considers this conference a major opportunity to showcase its rural economy and cooperative development agenda at the national level. Representatives from cooperative societies, farmer groups, self-help organisations, and cooperative banks from across Rajasthan are expected to participate.
Although Shah’s official itinerary has not yet been released, there is speculation that he may also use the occasion to hold internal discussions with BJP leaders in the state. Party insiders suggest that Shah could review pending organisational matters, especially the delayed announcement of the state executive, which BJP state president Madan Rathod had submitted to the central leadership over four months ago and is still awaiting approval.