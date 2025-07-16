Amit Shah hails cabinet decisions on agri scheme, enhancement of NTPC's investment limit

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of a new scheme for the agricultural sector and the decision to enhance the investment limit of state-owned NTPC and NLCIL saying these will make farming profitable, farmers self-reliant and villages prosperous besides boosting the country's energy sector.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

"Today is a very significant day for the country's agricultural sector. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Union Cabinet has today approved the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana'," Shah wrote on X.