Supreme Court rejects plea seeking ECI directive to de-register AIMIM

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain an appeal seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to de-register the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The petitioner, Tirupati Narasimha, had approached the top court challenging the Delhi High Court's dismissal of his plea. He alleged that AIMIM’s constitution aimed to promote the interests of only Muslims.

His counsel argued before the court that this violated the principles of secularism, which every political party is required to uphold under the Constitution and the Representation of the People (RP) Act. He sought a direction for the party’s de-registration.

The court, however, declined the plea.

"We are not on communal parties, etc. Sometimes, regional parties invoke regional sentiments... So what should be done?... There are parties who also invoke caste issues that are equally dangerous. Without criticising anyone, such issues can be raised," said a two-judge Bench of the top court, led by Justice Surya Kant.

The apex court allowed the petitioner’s counsel, Vishnu Shankar Jain, to withdraw the petition with liberty to file a fresh one raising broader issues related to political party reforms.

While refusing to interfere with the Delhi High Court’s order, the court noted that the Constitution specifically grants protection to minorities, and that a declaration to work for minority interests may not necessarily be objectionable.

The Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed the plea, observing that AIMIM, as a registered political party, had fulfilled the legal requirement that its constitutional documents declare allegiance to the Constitution. The petitioner then moved the top court, aggrieved by that decision.