177 security personnel died by suicide in Chhattisgarh since 2019: Government

RAIPUR: As many as 177 security personnel, including nearly 40 from paramilitary forces deployed in Chhattisgarh, died by suicide in the state in the last six-and-a-half years, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has informed the assembly.

Family, personal issues and health grounds were among the reasons responsible for these suicides, police investigations have found.

In a written reply to a question by senior BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar, Deputy CM Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, informed the House on Wednesday about cases of suicide by security personnel and murders committed by them.

As per the reply, 177 security personnel died by suicide in the state between 2019 and June 15, 2025.

Of them, 26 personnel belonged to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), five to the Border Security Force (BSF), three to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and one each to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Tripura State Rifles, it said.

The other personnel who died belonged to different wings of the state police, including the Chhattisgarh Armed Force, Special Task Force, and Home Guard, the reply said.

The CRPF, BSF and ITBP have been extensively deployed in the state for anti-Naxal operations.

According to the government document, 25 security personnel died by suicide in 2019, 38 in 2020, 24 in 2021, 31 in 2022, 22 in 2023, 29 in 2024 and 8 in 2025 (till June 15).