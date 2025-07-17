Custody row: SC directs Centre to issue look-out notice for Russian wife, child on Indian man's plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed senior Delhi Police officials to immediately trace a child of a Russian mother and an Indian father while asking the Centre to issue a look out notice with regard to the woman and the minor to ensure she did not leave the country.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi directed the authorities to seize her passport and inform all international airports and other ports within India, and the immigration authorities to ensure they did not leave the country.

The father is fighting a custody battle for the child with the estranged Russian wife and alleged she wasn't complying with the court's order of custody of the minor.

The man claimed being unaware of the whereabouts of his wife and the child since July 7.

The man was observed to have made several complaints but no action was taken.

"Father of the child apprehends that the petitioner has been facilitated to flee out of the jurisdiction of this court. She was statedly seen entering the Russian Embassy through a back door on July 4, 2025 along with a Russian diplomat, with whom she is alleged to have some relationship. It is further alleged that the police have failed to provide protection to the minor child, thereby defying the directions issued by this court," the bench said.

The top court, therefore, directed the Ministry of External Affairs officials to liaise with the relevant authorities in the Russian embassy and seek permission to enter into the residential premises of the diplomat, who was last seen in her company on July 4, 2025.

"Keeping in mind the comity, diplomatic relationship, and autonomy enjoyed on a reciprocal basis by different embassies, we are not issuing any directions in respect of the officers of the Russian Embassy in India.