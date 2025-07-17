Over 5.76 lakh Bihar electors are enrolled at multiple places: EC data

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) has so far found that over 5.76 lakh electors in Bihar are enrolled at multiple places and over 12.55 lakh have probably died.

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's voters' list continues, official data also states that out of nearly 7.90 crore electors, over 35.69 lakh were not found at their addresses during the house-to-house visit of booth-level officers.

According to data, over 17.37 lakh electors have probably permanently shifted.

The poll authority underlined that the figures will change in the coming days.

On July 14, the poll panel had said that the names of over 6.60 crore or 83.66 per cent of the total 7.89 crore electors of Bihar will be included in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 1.

The list will include all electors whose forms have been received by the deadline.