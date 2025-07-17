Nation

Seven killed in car-motorbike collision in Maharashtra's Nashik

When the police reached the spot after the alert, the two vehicles were found fallen in a small canal alongside the road, the official said.
NASHIK: Seven persons were killed and two others seriously injured after a car collided with a motorcycle in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place late Wednesday night near Dindori town in the district, they said.

The police received an alert at 11.57 pm about the incident which took place near a nursery on Vani-Dindori road, an official said.

When the police reached the spot, the two vehicles were found fallen in a small canal alongside the road, the official said.

Seven persons were killed and two others suffered serious injuries, the police said.

After being alerted, police and other agencies reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

