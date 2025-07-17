Uttarakhand steps up vigilance in jails to curb radicalisation

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand authorities are set to implement stringent measures to curb the growing threat of radicalization within the state’s prison system. The move involves a comprehensive identification and evaluation process of inmates across all jails.

Inmates found promoting extremist ideologies will be segregated and placed under strict surveillance. The move comes as the state’s Home Department begins implementing central government directives aimed at tackling the rising influence of radical elements in correctional facilities.

Confirming the development, Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli said, “We have received guidelines from the Central Government in this regard. Based on these, necessary instructions are being dispatched to all jails for immediate action.”

Uttarakhand has 11 jails housing around 6,300 inmates, including 2,400 convicts and the rest undertrials. Jail officials have observed a surge in extremist ideologies among inmates in recent times, which they believe poses a serious threat.

Authorities say radicalization often manifests through feelings of isolation, violent tendencies, and anti-social behaviour. Concerns have been raised about the possibility of inmates conspiring to harm staff, fellow prisoners, or coordinating activities from inside jail. Officials also worry that violent inmates may influence vulnerable individuals.

To tackle the issue, the Centre has recommended rehabilitation programmes involving counselling, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), and participation from scholars and social workers. Other recommendations include specialized training for prison staff, improved family-inmate communication, heightened security, and enhanced monitoring, data management of prisoners and classified monitoring of inmates.

Uttarakhand’s DIG (Jails) Dadhi Ram Maurya told TNIE, “Given that jails are inherently crowded environments, instructions have been received to closely monitor inmates who are likely to incite against the system.” He added that strict surveillance is also maintained over the visitors and family members of such inmates.