Jharkhand HC slams government over delay in local body elections; summons Chief Secretary on July 25

RANCHI: Expressing strong displeasure over the state government’s approach towards holding the urban local body elections in the state, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the Chief Secretary to appear it in person during the next hearing.

The court by Justice Ananda Sen, in strong words, stated that the state government is bypassing judicial orders and strangling the rule of law in the state.

The court was hearing a contempt petition, filed by outgoing municipal councilor Roshni Khalkho, over the delay in holding the urban local body elections in the state. The court has fixed the date of July 25, 2025 for the next hearing.

Notably, the Jharkhand HC, while hearing a writ petition on January 4, 2024 had directed the State Election Commission to announce dates for conducting Municipal Elections within three weeks, but the urban local body elections are still pending. Therefore, the contempt petition was filed by Roshni Khalkho in the Jharkhand High Court.