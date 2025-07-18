Six Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

NARAYANPUR: Six Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

A gunfight broke out in the afternoon in the forest of Abujhmad region when joint teams of security forces were out on an anti-Naxal operation following inputs about the presence of ultras, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"Multiple exchanges of fire between the security forces and Maoists occurred since the afternoon. So far, the bodies of six Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site along with AK-47/SLR rifles, other weapons, explosive material and daily use items," he said.

The operation is still underway, the IG added.

Hailing security forces, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his government has been marching ahead firmly towards fulfilling the resolve of making the country completely Naxal-free by March 31, 2026.

"In a major operation by security forces, six Naxalites have been neutralised so far in Abujhmad of Narayanpur district. I congratulate all the brave jawans of the security forces involved in the operation and salute their indomitable courage," he said in a statement.