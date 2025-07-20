Dehradun police books YouTuber for derogatory song targeting Uttarakhand women

DEHRADUN: Dehradun police has initiated legal action against a YouTuber accused of making derogatory remarks against the women of Uttarakhand, thereby hurting their honour.

According to the police sources, YouTuber Pawan Semwal was summoned from Delhi to Dehradun for questioning in connection with a case registered following complaints from women. Semwal is alleged to have sung and broadcasted the controversial song on his YouTube channel, with the aim of spreading disrespect towards the women of Devbhoomi (Land of Gods).

A spokesperson of Dehradun Police told, Pawan Semwal, using his Facebook ID, had broadcasted a song on a YouTube channel that contained objectionable comments, attempting to disrespect the modesty of Uttarakhandi women and daughters.

"Following an initial outcry, the accused had previously removed the video from his YouTube channel. However, on Saturday, he allegedly re-propagated the same song on the same YouTube channel via his Facebook ID, making another attempt to publicly spread contempt against the women of Uttarakhand," spokesperson claimed.

Distraught by the offensive song, a woman lodged a complaint at Kotwali Patel Nagar.

Based on this complaint, a case was registered against Pawan Semwal under Sections 196, 353(1)(b), and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Subsequently, a police team summoned the accused Pawan Semwal from Kalyanpuri Police Station in Delhi, as per due procedure.

"After detailed questioning here, he was served a notice under Section 35(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and safely released from the police station," a police official stated. "The accused has also been instructed to fully cooperate in future investigations."

This action, according to the police, sends a clear message that "any kind of abusive comments or acts that hurt the honour on social media will not be tolerated."