Prime accused, three held from Kolkata in Patna hospital murder; plot linked to nearby house

PATNA: Bihar Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested the prime accused, Tausif alias Badshah, along with his three associates from near Kolkata in West Bengal in connection with the killing of a convict on parole, Chandan Kumar alias Chandan Mishra, inside a private hospital in the state capital on July 17.

The arrested accused allegedly revealed to the police that the plan to kill Chandan Mishra was hatched at the residence of Nishu Khan, a close relative of the main accused, Tausif Khan. The residence of Nishu, who is physically challenged, is located at Samanpura behind Paras HMRI Hospital where the incident took place.

Patna Police, in a statement issued on Sunday, confirmed the arrest of four individuals, including Tausif and Nishu Khan, from Kolkata in connection with the Chandan Mishra murder case. “The process of taking all the detainees to Patna from Kolkata is underway. They are being taken here on transit remand,” the press statement said.

Police officials associated with the operation told this reporter that the shooters involved in the Chandan Mishra murder case were arrested with the cooperation of the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police. “Their active cooperation led to the arrest of the prime accused and his three associates,” a police officer said.

A woman identified as Alpana Das, who was found with the prime accused in a flat in Kolkata, has also been detained for interrogation. A car has also been seized from the spot. The vehicle is believed to have been used by Tausif to travel from Patna to Kolkata via Gaya, sources in the state police headquarters disclosed on Sunday.