Prime accused, three held from Kolkata in Patna hospital murder; plot linked to nearby house

PATNA: Bihar Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested the prime accused, Tausif alias Badshah, along with his three associates from near Kolkata in West Bengal in connection with the killing of a convict on parole, Chandan Kumar alias Chandan Mishra, inside a private hospital in the state capital on July 17.
The arrested accused allegedly revealed to the police that the plan to kill Chandan Mishra was hatched at the residence of Nishu Khan, a close relative of the main accused, Tausif Khan. The residence of Nishu, who is physically challenged, is located at Samanpura behind Paras HMRI Hospital where the incident took place.
Patna Police, in a statement issued on Sunday, confirmed the arrest of four individuals, including Tausif and Nishu Khan, from Kolkata in connection with the Chandan Mishra murder case. “The process of taking all the detainees to Patna from Kolkata is underway. They are being taken here on transit remand,” the press statement said.
Police officials associated with the operation told this reporter that the shooters involved in the Chandan Mishra murder case were arrested with the cooperation of the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police. “Their active cooperation led to the arrest of the prime accused and his three associates,” a police officer said.
A woman identified as Alpana Das, who was found with the prime accused in a flat in Kolkata, has also been detained for interrogation. A car has also been seized from the spot. The vehicle is believed to have been used by Tausif to travel from Patna to Kolkata via Gaya, sources in the state police headquarters disclosed on Sunday.
Police swung into action based on intelligence input that the main accused had travelled to Kolkata via Gaya after allegedly dropping his sister there. Tausif, along with his two accomplices, is said to have travelled to Kolkata via Gaya, Barhi, and Ranchi. The intelligence inputs prompted an intensive search operation within the limits of Anandpur, Kolkata Leather Complex, and Bhangar police stations.
A white SUV, seen in CCTV footage with five suspects, was a key lead in tracking the movement of the shooters after executing the crime in the hospital.
The mastermind behind the murder of Chandan Mishra has been identified as Sheru Singh, who is currently lodged in Purulia Jail in West Bengal.
According to police sources, Sheru, from his cell in Purulia Jail, contacted some of the associates of Chandan Mishra to allegedly plan his assassination. The conspiracy was allegedly hatched after Chandan came out of jail on parole for treatment. Tausif reportedly informed Sheru in Purulia Jail after Chandan was admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna on July 15.
Subsequently, the murder plan was allegedly carried out with precision, including a prior recce of the hospital and his ward by the shooters. A source in the STF said that Harsh alias Harish Kumar had conducted a recce of the ICU in which the deceased Chandan Mishra was admitted after his operation.
Besides Tausif and Sheru, other suspects have been identified as Monu, Balwant, Abhishek, and Nilesh. Sources said that a heated argument had taken place between Chandan and Sheru over 14 katha of land under the jurisdiction of the Industrial police station in Buxar district.
According to police sources, a ‘white collar’ individual linked to a land dispute might also be involved in the killing of Chandan Mishra. The person is said to have strong connections in the corridors of power and could be a missing link in the case. Police sources said that Balwant from Buxar is also linked to the land dispute.
An ADG-rank officer who is closely monitoring the police operation in the Chandan Mishra murder case said, “We are looking into every detail and will soon reveal the truth behind the murder. We will not spare anybody in the case.”