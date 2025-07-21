Air India flight veers off Mumbai runway amid heavy rain, no injuries reported

MUMBAI: An Air India aircraft AI 2744 A320 (VT-TYA) operating from Kochi to Mumbai veered off the runway during landing on Monday morning due to heavy rainfall, the airline confirmed.

The plane taxied safely to the gate. All passengers and crew members disembarked without injury, and the aircraft has been grounded for technical evaluation. A DGCA team is investigating the incident.

"Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on July 21, 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked," an Air India spokesperson stated, adding that alternate arrangements were being made for affected passengers.

"The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority," the spokesperson said.

The incident caused temporary disruptions at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, though operations resumed after initial delays. Aviation experts emphasise the risks of monsoon landings, with this marking the second such incident in India this month.