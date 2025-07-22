Supreme Court seeks Centre, States' responses on Presidential reference on timeline for assent to pass bills

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and all States on a Presidential reference whether timelines could be imposed for dealing with bills passed by the assembly.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai sought the responses of the Centre and the States by next Tuesday, observing the issue concerns not only one state but the entire country.

The bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar, said it will fix the schedule for hearing on July 29 and plans to start the hearing by mid-August.