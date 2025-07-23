Driver’s murder in Uttarakhand part of attempt to influence elections alleges police

DEHRADUN: A shocking political conspiracy has come to light in Uttarakhand, with police alleging that the brutal murder of a 32-year-old driver was a deliberate act aimed at manipulating the ongoing electoral process in the region. The victim, identified as Rahul, was found critically injured before succumbing to his wounds.

The grim incident unfolded last Saturday when Rahul, son of Suraj Pal, a driver by profession, was discovered in a grave condition at a residence in Pannu Farm, falling under the Kunda police station jurisdiction in Udham Singh Nagar. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but tragically, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Acting swiftly on a complaint filed by Rahul’s wife, Ravina, a resident of Karanpur Colony, Kunda, authorities had initially registered a case against Pargat Singh Pannu and Kashmir Singh in connection with the death.

Speaking to the TNIE, Senior Superintendent of Police of Rudrapur , Manikant Mishra revealed the sinister motive behind the crime. "The primary objective behind Rahul's murder was to provide undue advantage to a specific electoral candidate," SSP Mishra stated.