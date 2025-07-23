Four Kanwariyas killed and two injured as car loses control in MP's Gwalior

BHOPAL: Four Kanwariyas returning to their village after fetching water in their Kanwar (decorated bamboo pole with two water pots) for Lord Shiva’s Jalabhishek, were crushed to death by a speeding car in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday-Wednesday intervening night.

The killer mishap happened on the Gwalior-Shivpuri Link Road at around 1.30 am, when a group of Kanwariyas, walking in a line on the roadside, were returning to their village Simaria Tanka, after filling water in their Kanwars from the Bhadvana Lake.

Suddenly the tyre of a speeding car burst, after which the driver lost control of the car, which ran over the group of Kanwariyas. While three Kanwariyas were killed on the spot, another Kanwariya died later at the JAH Hospital in Gwalior city.