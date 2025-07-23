Four Kanwariyas killed and two injured as car loses control in MP's Gwalior

BHOPAL: Four Kanwariyas returning to their village after fetching water in their Kanwar (decorated bamboo pole with two water pots) for Lord Shiva’s Jalabhishek, were crushed to death by a speeding car in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday-Wednesday intervening night.
The killer mishap happened on the Gwalior-Shivpuri Link Road at around 1.30 am, when a group of Kanwariyas, walking in a line on the roadside, were returning to their village Simaria Tanka, after filling water in their Kanwars from the Bhadvana Lake.
Suddenly the tyre of a speeding car burst, after which the driver lost control of the car, which ran over the group of Kanwariyas. While three Kanwariyas were killed on the spot, another Kanwariya died later at the JAH Hospital in Gwalior city.
The deceased have been identified as Puran Banjara, Ramesh Banjara, Dinesh Banjara and Dharmendra.
Two Kanwariyas were hurt in the incident, one of them is stated critical at the hospital in Gwalior city.
The spot where the mishap happened was around 35 km from the village of the Kanwariyas. The water fetched from the Bhadavna Lake was to be used for Lord Shiva’s Jalabhishek in the village on Wednesday.
One of the surviving Kanwariyas said the tyre of the speeding car (having registration number AP09WD0226) burst, after which the uncontrolled car ran over the Kanwariyas before overturning in a ditch. Those boarding the car fled from the spot after the deadly mishap.
According to Circle SP (CSP-Gwalior) Hina Khan, two teams have been constituted to search for those who were boarding the car and fled from the spot.