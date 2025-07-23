Hours after car crash kills four Kanwariyas in Gwalior, MP CM Mohan Yadav announces Rs four lakh ex gratia each

BHOPAL: Ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each has been announced by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav to the next of kin of the four Kanwariyas who were crushed to death by a speeding car in Gwalior district on Tuesday-Wednesday intervening night.

Four men, including the driver and owner of the car have so far been detained by the Gwalior district police and booked for causing death by negligence.

According to a Gwalior district police official, the car bearing the registration number MP09WD0226 was owned by a Gwalior resident, but illegally rented to another man. Five men were boarding the car from Gwalior city to Dabra town of Gwalior district to be part of a party on Wednesday, when the tyre of the speeding car burst, causing the car to become uncontrollable and run over the four Kanwariyas fatally.

Four men hailing from two families identified as Vakil (40) Ramesh (38) Dinesh (21) and Chhotu (18), all residents of a single village, were fatally run over by a speeding car, which lost control following a tyre burst. In addition to the four fatalities, two other Kanwariyas sustained injuries in the incident.

The foursome was part of a 13-strong group of Kanwariyas, who were returning to their village after fetching water in their Kanwar (decorated bamboo pole with two water pots) for Lord Shiva’s Jalabhishek.