IMD issues red alert for Konkan, orange alert for Mumbai

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert from Mumbai and neighbouring areas and a red alert for various other districts in the Konkan region, predicting heavy rainfall over the next two days.

Mumbai witnessed incessant showers since early Wednesday morning, due to which some low-lying areas like Andheri subway were waterlogged and vehicular movement was affected in parts of the city, civic officials said.

Amid the downpour, traffic snarls were witnessed at key locations, including on the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday, the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 47.77 mm, 33.10 mm and 53.92 mm, respectively, the civic officials said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai said the Konkan region and ghat areas in Maharashtra will get heavy downpour due to the low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal.

"In the next 24 hours, a low pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal and the impact of it will be visible on Konkan region of Maharashtra," RMC official Shubhangi Bhute said.