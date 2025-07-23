IndiGo's Ahmedabad-Diu flight aborts take-off due to technical snag

AHMEDABAD: A Diu-bound IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad carrying around 50 passengers and crew members aborted take-off at the last minute on Wednesday due to a technical issue, sources said.

As per the schedule, the flight was supposed to depart around 11.15 am from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, they said.

The aircraft was in the take-off roll phase when the pilot decided to stop it on the runway.

"A technical snag indication was noticed just before the take-off on IndiGo flight 6E7966 operating from Ahmedabad to Diu on July 23," IndiGo said in a statement.

Following the standard operating procedure, the pilots informed the authorities and returned the aircraft to bay, it said.

The aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations, it said.

The airline also said it will accommodate the passengers in the next available flight or will provide a full refund against cancellation, as per their preference.