Husband of Russian woman found living in cave urges Karnataka HC to stop deportation of his children

BENGALURU: Dror Shlomo Goldstein, estranged husband of Russian woman Nina Kutina who was rescued with her two minor children from a cave near Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to the Centre not to proceed with the deportation of his minor daughters to any other country.
Goldstein, an Israeli national presently residing in Bengaluru, through his counsel, made a submission before the court that sudden deportation would render the relief sought in the petition infructuous. Therefore, it is necessary to pass an interim order staying deportation, he said.
However, Arvind Kamath, Additional Solicitor General of India, appearing for the Indian government and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), submitted that Ama Kutina does not possess any travel documents.
In light of this, for the present, the apprehension of Goldstein regarding deportation is not reasonable, he said. The question of deportation would be considered only after any stand is taken regarding travel documents of Ama Kutina, Kamath told the court.
Taking note of the same, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav granted time to the Union government and FRRO to make their stand in writing within two weeks, and adjourned the hearing to August 18. If there is any proposal for deportation before the next date of hearing, the Union of India and FRRO are at liberty to move the court, the judge said.
Goldstein, in his emails dated July 16, 17, 18 and 19, requested the Centre and FRRO not to proceed with the sudden deportation of his minor daughters, Prema Sal Kutina, aged about 6 years and 7 months, and Ama Kutina, aged about 5 years and two months.
Attaching these e-mails to the petition, Goldstein urged the court to issue directions to the concerned authorities to release his daughters from the detention centre and hand them over to him immediately.