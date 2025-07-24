RSS chief calls for need to assess impact of new tech on labour markets

NEW DELHI: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday emphasised the careful use of technology to ensure it does not affect the labour sector or lead to increased unemployment.

Speaking at an event organised to mark 70 years since the foundation of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an RSS affiliate, Bhagwat also highlighted the importance of assessing the impact of emerging technologies on society and the labour market. He underlined the need to pay greater attention to the unorganised sector to ensure employers do not exploit workers.

In an oblique reference to the growing utility of AI, Bhagwat said, “Technology is coming and whenever it comes, it comes with several new questions also. What will happen to unemployment? Will it reduce unemployment, or increase?”