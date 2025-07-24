RSS chief calls for need to assess impact of new tech on labour markets

NEW DELHI: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday emphasised the careful use of technology to ensure it does not affect the labour sector or lead to increased unemployment.
Speaking at an event organised to mark 70 years since the foundation of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an RSS affiliate, Bhagwat also highlighted the importance of assessing the impact of emerging technologies on society and the labour market. He underlined the need to pay greater attention to the unorganised sector to ensure employers do not exploit workers.
In an oblique reference to the growing utility of AI, Bhagwat said, “Technology is coming and whenever it comes, it comes with several new questions also. What will happen to unemployment? Will it reduce unemployment, or increase?”
He also noted how current technologies tend to make humanity’s nature “a bit harsh” and directly or indirectly limit respect for labour. Though he did not deny the necessity of technology, he offered a note
of caution, stating, “Technology can’t be rejected as it keeps emerging and coming into the sphere, but how to handle it and ensure that it doesn’t affect the labour sector. Certainly needs to be looked into”.
Spelling out the broader objective, the Sangh chief further remarked that the use of new technologies should “bring happiness in society, instead of creating new problems”. That’s why there is a “need to ponder over prudent use of technology and act, and we will have to do this”, he added.”