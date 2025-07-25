From suffering to citizenship: Gujarat government grants citizenship to 185 Pakistani refugees

The crowd erupted in chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as Sanghvi said, “Keep smiling... from now on, you are citizens of India.”

Linking their plight to the religious persecution in Pakistan, Sanghvi did not mince words.

He said, “When you hear the stories of these people -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists -- you cannot hold back tears. A few lost their husbands, others lost their homes to flames. And yet they endured. I salute their strength.”

He contrasted India’s pluralism with Pakistan’s oppression, saying, “India is a land where every religion is respected. If the world truly wants to witness human rights in action, they must look at India, especially Gujarat.”

He also raised a sharp question: “Why is there no global outrage over the atrocities on minority Hindus in Pakistan?”

Amid emotional moments, newly naturalised citizens shared their stories of pain, resilience, and pride.

Bhavanaben Maheshwari, originally from Pakistan and now living in Rajkot, said, “I faced a lot of hardships there. But today, after years of struggle, I proudly call myself an Indian.”

Another recipient, Champa Khambhala from Morbi, echoed the sentiment:

“Life in India is far better than in Pakistan, where Hindus can’t even celebrate festivals freely.” With her voice trembling, she added, “Many of my family members are still stuck in Pakistan. I hope they, too, get the chance to unite with us in India someday.”

The ceremony wasn’t just about documents it marked a loud and clear message about India’s stance on human dignity, national belonging, and justice for persecuted minorities.