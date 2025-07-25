Kashmir handicraft dealers warned to remove machine-made items in seven days or face deregistration

SRINAGAR: In a bid to protect the authenticity of Kashmir’s famed handicrafts, the administration on Friday issued a seven-day ultimatum to dealers across the Valley to remove all machine-made items, mostly imported from Turkey and Iran, from their showrooms or face blacklisting and deregistration for unfair trade practices under relevant laws.
The Department of Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir today issued a notice to the Kashmir handicrafts informing them that under the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Tourist Trade Act, 1978, they have submitted a duly sworn affidavit to exclusively display and sell genuine Kashmir handicraft products at your business establishment.
“During recent inspections conducted, it was found that several dealers have breached the extant rules by displaying and selling machine-made products, misrepresented as genuine Kashmir handicrafts. Such malpractices undermine the authenticity and reputation of Kashmir handicrafts,” reads the notice.
A spokesman of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, said in response to these violations, the department has imposed penalties on defaulting dealers in accordance with the provisions of the J&K Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1978.
“Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Director IICT and the Inspection Squad of Quality Control Division, visited various showrooms in City Centres in areas like Nishat, Nehru Park and Munawarabad, warning the showrooms to immediately remove the machine-made products, failing which such showrooms shall be blacklisted and de-registered,” he said.
To curb misbranding and promote genuine products, the department has introduced GI-based QR labelling for various crafts at PTQCC, IICT & Quality Control labs.
“However, it has come to our notice that a dealer recently affixed a fake QR label on a machine-made carpet, misrepresenting it as a genuine handmade product. Consequently, the erring dealer has been blacklisted and deregistered,” the spokesman said.
All registered handicraft dealers of Kashmir have been directed to ensure within 7 days that their showrooms exclusively display and sell genuine Kashmir handicraft products and that no machine-made products are displayed or sold.
The Kashmir Handicraft dealers have been directed to ensure all relevant documents, including GI labelling certifications, are prominently displayed at Craft Showrooms for inspection and sale purposes.
The spokesman said the machine-made products are banned from being sold or displayed in Kashmir handicraft showrooms and any violation and misbranding including by way of pasting fake QR codes and pulling out the machine-made labels shall attract relevant clauses/provisions of the Quality Control Act, J&K Registration of Tourist Trade Act, GI Act as well as the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Warning of severe consequences of non-compliance, the craft dealers were directed that failure to comply with the directive within the stipulated period shall result in appropriate action under the provisions of the J&K Tourist Trade Act, 1978, including penalties, deregistration, blacklisting or other legal measures as deemed necessary.
All unregistered dealers and hawkers dealing in business of Kashmir Handicrafts have been directed to immediately approach the Quality Control Division of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department for registration of their establishments under the J&K Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1978.