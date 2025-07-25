Kashmir handicraft dealers warned to remove machine-made items in seven days or face deregistration

SRINAGAR: In a bid to protect the authenticity of Kashmir’s famed handicrafts, the administration on Friday issued a seven-day ultimatum to dealers across the Valley to remove all machine-made items, mostly imported from Turkey and Iran, from their showrooms or face blacklisting and deregistration for unfair trade practices under relevant laws.

The Department of Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir today issued a notice to the Kashmir handicrafts informing them that under the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Tourist Trade Act, 1978, they have submitted a duly sworn affidavit to exclusively display and sell genuine Kashmir handicraft products at your business establishment.

“During recent inspections conducted, it was found that several dealers have breached the extant rules by displaying and selling machine-made products, misrepresented as genuine Kashmir handicrafts. Such malpractices undermine the authenticity and reputation of Kashmir handicrafts,” reads the notice.

A spokesman of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, said in response to these violations, the department has imposed penalties on defaulting dealers in accordance with the provisions of the J&K Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1978.