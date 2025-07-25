Modi becomes India’s second-longest-serving Prime Minister in consecutive terms, surpasses Indira Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marked a major milestone in the country's history, becoming the second-longest-serving PM of India in consecutive terms, surpassing the record of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Notably, he is the first non-Congress Prime Minister to mark this achievement. Additionally, Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister born after independence and the longest-serving from a non-Hindi state.

Narendra Modi, 74, took oath as Prime Minister for the first time on May 26, 2014 and has served a total of 11 years and 60 days in office till date.

The erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had served for 11 years 59 days in office in consecutive terms. She held the highest office as Prime Minister of India from January 24, 1966 - March 24, 1977.

Former and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru holds the record of the longest-serving Prime Minister of India in consecutive terms for 16 years and 286 days, from August 15, 1947 to May 27, 1964.