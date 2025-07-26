Agencies should adopt security-first approach, ensure habitual alertness: Union Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Asserting the government has the political will to have ‘zero tolerance against terrorism’, which was reaffirmed remarkably through ‘Operation Sindoor’. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked the agencies to follow a security-first approach, ensure habitual alertness, and coordination an integral part of their working methodology.
Speaking at the two-day ‘National Security Strategy Conference – 2025’ organised by the Intelligence Bureau, the Home Minister said, “India is one of the fastest emerging economies, and with that, the challenges before the country are also increasing. We must stay more vigilant and tackle problems with heightened awareness.”
Highlighting the importance of the Conference, Shah said, the deliberations at the event enable senior officers to guide young officers and familiarise them with challenges by showing them the path in finding solutions.
“Police forces of all states and central investigative agencies should move forward with the goal of becoming the best in the world,” he exhorted, while adding that to address the challenges coming before the nation, a reliable ecosystem for real-time data sharing must be established.
Noting that India has now become a world leader in new and emerging technologies, start-ups, green energy and innovations, Shah stressed that the country’s rising stature would lead to increasing national security challenges in the years to come.
The Home Minister also instructed the involvement of young Police officers in each state to brainstorm on national challenges and devise solutions to address them, and urged that the use of national databases like NATGRID, NIDAAN, iMoT and CBI’s fugitive database be inculcated amongst young officers by including them in all training programs.
Emphasising the primary duty of the Police to protect the life, property and dignity of citizens, the Home Minister directed each state Police force and Central agency to strive towards excellence, and nurture a spirit of healthy competition to address internal security challenges.
Stressing upon the need for all-round development in LWE-affected areas, Shah also asked the DGPs to coordinate with state administrations to ensure the implementation of more than 300 central and state development schemes at the grassroots level.