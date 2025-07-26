True test of country's legal system lies in treatment of marginalised sections: CM Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on July 26 said the true test of the country's legal system lies in its treatment of the weaker sections of society.

Abdullah was addressing a two-day north zone regional conference on reaffirming the constitutional vision of justice for defence personnel and tribals at SKICC.

Reaffirming his government's support to the legal services in delivering justice to the "most marginalised", he said, "we must remain committed to provide every institutional, financial, and technological support necessary to transform constitutional promises into everyday realities."

"The true test of our legal system lies in its treatment of all the weaker sections of the society, including those who have defended us without question and those whose rights have too often gone unrecognised," Abdullah said.

"This test must be met with humility, guarantee and resolve," he added.