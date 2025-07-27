Bhopal Diary: Minister under fire for corruption video

Ex-Leader of Opposition gets death threat

Former leader of the opposition and seven-time ex-Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh received a death threat over the phone on Friday. In the conversation, the caller said that the veteran politician would die soon and that his house too would be demolished. The 74-year-old veteran politician from Gwalior-Chambal region, reported the matter to the state’s Director Generel of Police (DGP). Based on is complaint, the police have begun a probe into the matter. Initial finding revealed that the number from which the threatening call was allegedly made is registered in the name of some Shailendra Chauhan in Uttar Pradesh.

Minister under fire for corruption video

A video message by the state’s Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Nagarsingh Chouhan has provided by the Congress with ammunition to attack the state government ahead of the July 28 monsoon Assembly session. In the video, Chouhan cautions applicants for the posts of Anganwadi workers and assistants about a suspected nexus between middlemen and officials of women-child development department in his home Alirajpur district as the recruitment process for over 19,000 vacancies across the state is on. Sharing the video, LoP Umang Singhar wrote, “Now even MP ministers are admitting corruption in appointments at Anganwadis.”

BJP-Cong clash over name change proposal

The clash between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress over a name change proposal has once again erupted in the state. This time the parties are locking horns over renaming the century-old Hamidia Hospital, Hamidia College and Hamidia School, which are currently named after the city’s last ruling Nawab Hamidullah. The proposal moved by a BJP leader and passed by the BMC, labelled Nawab Hamidullah as “traitor,” which also found support from MP minister Narendra Shivaji Patel and third-time local BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma. The move has been strongly opposed by Congress MLA Arif Masood.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com