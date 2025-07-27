Kashmir is paradise on earth, sufsim promoted secularism: CJI Gavai

SRINAGAR: Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai on Sunday described Kashmir as “Paradise on Earth” and said that Sufism has truly promoted secularism in the country.

While addressing the North Zone Regional Conference of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in Srinagar, the CJI began his speech with the famous Persian couplet: “Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast” (If there is a paradise on Earth, it is here, it is here and it is only here).

“I am happy that I am again getting the opportunity to meet you in Kashmir, which is known as paradise. Whenever I have visited Kashmir, I have received love from everybody,” he said.

“I feel like I have come to my hometown. I am thankful for all the love and affection showered on me. I have been to all parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh,” he added. “Kashmir’s valleys, mountains, rivers, streams, if we see these, it can be safely said that Kashmir is a true paradise.”

The CJI spoke about Kashmir’s 3,000-year-old civilisational heritage and its rich culture. He credited Sufism for upholding the values of secularism as enshrined in the Constitution of India.

“Sufism has truly promoted secularism,” he asserted.

Referring to secularism in Jammu and Kashmir, the CJI said, “In Dargahs, every section of society, including Hindus, Muslims or Sikhs, go. Similarly, people of every religion go to Mandirs and Gurudwaras.”

Justice Gavai lauded the efforts of NALSA and the J&K Legal Services Authority for convening the interaction.

He also reflected on the legal and administrative foundation laid in the region as early as 1846, calling it one of the oldest and most structured legal systems in India.

“From 1928 till before the independence of the country, a high court had been established here and the Maharajas here also respected the orders passed by the high court,” he said.

“In the country’s Constitution, we have promised ourselves justice, political, social and economic. We are bound to see that justice is implemented in its true spirit. The legal fraternity needs to have a commitment to the true values of the Constitution,” he added.

The CJI said that while Babasaheb B R Ambedkar brought about political justice by adopting the principle of ‘one person, one vote and one value’, the author of the Constitution also spoke about social compartmentalisation and the difficulty of moving from one compartment to another.

“Our society has been divided into different compartments. The entry from one compartment to another is nearly impossible. On the economic front, our wealth is concentrated in a few hands while the vast majority of the people find it difficult to have two meals a day. We will have to eliminate this inequality and bring about social and economic equality in the true sense. We all have to remain committed to this — whether it is the executive, legislature or judiciary. We are bound to see to it that social and economic justice is implemented in true spirit in this country,” he said.

Indirectly referring to the situation in Kashmir over the last 35 years, the CJI said there have been aberrations that need to be undone.

“There have been aberrations, but we have to work to remove these. This dialogue between judges and lawyers will give a new perspective. I am sure this programme will help in rebuilding the traditional and undivided Kashmir where all communities, Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs, used to live together,” he said.

Asserting that lawyers and judges are like two wheels of the golden chariot of justice, the CJI said, “If you span one wheel, the efficacy of the entire chariot comes to a standstill. For this, lawyers and judges should work together to give justice to the people who live in the last village of this country. Unless people have the knowledge of their rights, the rights are of no use.”

In a key policy suggestion, the CJI urged the Chief Justice of the J&K High Court to consider establishing a separate bench for the Union Territory of Ladakh, acknowledging the consistent demand raised by the Ladakh Bar.