Stampede at Barabanki’s Ausaneshwar Mahadev temple kills two, injures 30

LUCKNOW: Early morning tragedy struck Ausaneshwar Mahadev temple in Barabanki leaving two persons dead and around 30 persons, including women and children, injured in a stampede on Monday.

The tragedy took place at Ausaneshwar Mahadev Temple at around 2 am as the crowd of devotees rushed to be a part of ‘jalabhishek,’ of Lord Shiva on the third Monday of holy month of Shravan.

In fact, the tragedy occurred when an electric wire fell on the tin shed inside the temple, causing panic among the devotees who started running helter-skelter.

As per the district administration authorities, a group of monkeys jumped on a high-voltage wire. The wire broke and fell on the tin shed on the temple premises. This led to the spread of electric current, triggering fear among the crowd. Panic soon turned into a stampede.

Those who lost their lives in the tragic incident included Prashant, 22 from Mubarakpura and another unidentified devotee who died during treatment at Trivediganj Community Health Centre (CHC).

A total of 10 injured people were taken to Trivediganj CHC. Out of them, five were referred to a district hospital due to serious injuries.