Tharoor ‘opts out’ of Operation Sindoor debate, chooses Ports Bill Instead

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor declined an invitation from his party to speak during the high-stakes debate on Operation Sindoor in the Parliament, instead chose to focus on the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, party sources said on Monday.

Speculation had mounted over whether Tharoor would be selected to speak after his kind of endorsement of the government’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack reportedly strained his ties within the Congress. According to a senior party functionary, Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Kodikunnil Suresh had reached out to Tharoor to gauge his interest in participating in the debate, but he expressed no interest and opted to speak on the ports legislation instead.

“Congress party has a practice of asking senior MPs if they wish to speak on key issues. Tharoor said he would prefer to speak on the Ports Bill,” the source said. Tharoor has not publicly commented on the matter, but when earlier asked by reporters if he would speak on Operation Sindoor, he quipped that he was observing a “maun vrat” (vow of silence).