Yogi Adityanath becomes UP’s longest-serving CM, surpasses Govind Ballabh Pant's record

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marks his way into the annals of history by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of the State.

Surpassing the previous record of eight years and 127 days, held by Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, the first Chief Minister of the State in independent India, Yogi Adityanath has completed an uninterrupted tenure of eight years, 4 months, and 10 days, reflecting the longevity and a transformative era for the State.

Having provided political stability, CM Yogi's tenure reflects a governance marked by reforms, and determination. Above all, his leadership succeeded in putting a leash on criminal syndicates and organised crime in the State.

A crime-ridden and chaotic Uttar Pradesh has been transformed into a ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ -- where rule of law prevails but he has got to go a long way,” says Prof AK Mishra, a political scientist.