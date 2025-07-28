Nation

Yogi Adityanath becomes UP’s longest-serving CM, surpasses Govind Ballabh Pant's record

CM Yogi's tenure reflects a governance marked by reforms, and determination.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(Photo | PTI)
Namita Bajpai
Updated on
2 min read

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marks his way into the annals of history by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of the State.

Surpassing the previous record of eight years and 127 days, held by Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, the first Chief Minister of the State in independent India, Yogi Adityanath has completed an uninterrupted tenure of eight years, 4 months, and 10 days, reflecting the longevity and a transformative era for the State.

Having provided political stability, CM Yogi's tenure reflects a governance marked by reforms, and determination. Above all, his leadership succeeded in putting a leash on criminal syndicates and organised crime in the State.

A crime-ridden and chaotic Uttar Pradesh has been transformed into a ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ -- where rule of law prevails but he has got to go a long way,” says Prof AK Mishra, a political scientist.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
CM Yogi ensures admission of five-year-old within four hours of request

Over the past eight years, the Yogi government guided the State towards an improved infrastructure, investment, and employment.

From the establishment of AIIMS in Gorakhpur to landmark projects such as the Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and Film City, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a surge in development.

Welfare schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, free ration distribution, Ujjwala Yojana, Kanya Sumangala, and Mission Shakti have impacted the lives for good, says a senior BJP leader.

Tenure of other Chief Ministers

  • Govind Vallabh Pant- 8 years 127 days

  • Mayawati- 7 years 127 days (four tenures)

  • Mulayam Singh Yadav- 6 years 274 days

  • Sampurnanand- 5 years 345 days

  • Akhilesh Yadav- 5 years 4 days

  • Narayan Dutt Tiwari- 3 years 314 days

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Yogi orders grant of land ownership to families displaced from East Pak
UP
CM Yogi Adityanath
Govind Ballabh Pant

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com