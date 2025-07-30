Ambulance strike cripples health services in Jharkhand; woman delivers baby at hospital gate in Ranchi

RANCHI: Health services in Jharkhand have been crippled as the drivers and co-drivers associated with the 108 ambulance service have gone on an indefinite strike from Tuesday, demanding salary and other basic facilities.

Due to the unavailability of an ambulance, a pregnant woman had to be taken to Sadar Hospital in an e-rickshaw. She gave birth to a baby girl at the hospital's emergency gate, as she arrived in critical state.

The woman, who was suffering from labour pain, was taken to the hospital by her family in an e-rickshaw (toto). By the time she reached the hospital premises, her condition had become extremely critical. Sensing the seriousness of the situation, supervisor Ajit Kumar and trolley man Sumit Khes, posted at the main gate, immediately tried to take the woman to the labour room. The nursing staff on duty was also called immediately.

However, the labour pain had increased to such an extent that it was not possible to take the woman into the hospital.

“Therefore, the delivery process was started at the emergency gate itself by making a temporary enclosure on the stairs. The nurses showed promptness and helped the woman deliver the baby. After that, the mother was shifted to the labour room and then to the ward,” said a local doctor requesting anonymity.

According to the hospital management, the condition of both the mother and the newborn baby is currently stable and healthy.