Gunfight underway in J&K’s Poonch, two militants trapped

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between security forces and suspected militants after an infiltration attempt was foiled in the Kasaliyan area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Wednesday.

Sources said a group of two to three militants attempted to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) near Kasaliyan in Poonch. They said a joint operation was launched by the Army and police late last night. During the operation, a gunfight ensued between the militants and security forces.

According to sources, two militants are currently trapped in the area, and additional troops have been rushed in to reinforce the cordon. They said intermittent exchange of fire was continuing when reports last came in.

Security forces are also conducting aerial surveillance using drones to pinpoint the militants' exact location.

Following the killing of three Pakistani militants involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack during a gunfight in Srinagar, security has been stepped up along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in J&K. Troops have been placed on high alert to prevent any further infiltration attempts.