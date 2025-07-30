INDIA bloc seat-sharing faces uphill task in Bihar

PATNA: The INDIA bloc has begun discussions on contentious seat-sharing for the forthcoming election in Bihar, but faces an uphill task in building a consensus among all allies, given their growing aspiration for cornering more seats.

Former minister and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, in a terse post on X, said, “Vikassheel Insaan Party will contest the election on 60 seats in 2025. On the remaining seats, our coalition partners will contest.”

In addition, Sahani is eyeing the deputy chief minister’s post, insisting that the ‘son of a Mallah’ in that post would be a matter of pride. However, VIP has no members in the Bihar assembly as its four MLAs switched over to the BJP.

An RJD leader said every party wants to secure as many seats as possible, but one should adopt a prudent approach to resolve the matter.

The INDIA bloc’s coordination committee, formed for the assembly election, has held five meetings so far. In the last meeting, all coalition partners discussed the issue of seat-sharing threadbare. The INDIA bloc in Bihar comprises RJD, Congress, CPI (M-L), CPI, CPM and the VIP.