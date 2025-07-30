INDIA bloc seat-sharing faces uphill task in Bihar

PATNA: The INDIA bloc has begun discussions on contentious seat-sharing for the forthcoming election in Bihar, but faces an uphill task in building a consensus among all allies, given their growing aspiration for cornering more seats.
Former minister and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, in a terse post on X, said, “Vikassheel Insaan Party will contest the election on 60 seats in 2025. On the remaining seats, our coalition partners will contest.”
In addition, Sahani is eyeing the deputy chief minister’s post, insisting that the ‘son of a Mallah’ in that post would be a matter of pride. However, VIP has no members in the Bihar assembly as its four MLAs switched over to the BJP.
An RJD leader said every party wants to secure as many seats as possible, but one should adopt a prudent approach to resolve the matter.
The INDIA bloc’s coordination committee, formed for the assembly election, has held five meetings so far. In the last meeting, all coalition partners discussed the issue of seat-sharing threadbare. The INDIA bloc in Bihar comprises RJD, Congress, CPI (M-L), CPI, CPM and the VIP.
The RJD expects to contest the maximum number of seats, but is yet to indicate how many. In the last assembly election, it contested on 144 seats, winning 75 and emerged as the single largest party. Political observers believe that RJD, a significant ally of the INDIA bloc, would like to retain the same number of seats. The Congress, which won 19 out of 70 seats in 2020, may settle for 50 seats.
CPI state secretary Ramnaresh Pandey recently said his party’s list of 24 seats is already with the coordination committee chairman, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. CPI won two out of six the last time. The CPI (M-L) has set its sights on 40-45 seats. General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya recently hinted at wanting more than the 19 seats it contested in 2020. It won on 12.
After the last meeting, Tejashwi Yadav had said, “Discussions were held on sharing of seats among alliance partners. We have agreed to send a list of possible seats that each partner wants to contest. We hope the issue will be settled amicably.”