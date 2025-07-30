Nation

Parliament monsoon session LIVE | RS adjouned till 12 pm; Opposition parties demand discussion on SIR

TMC's Sagarika Ghose said that the party will raise the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise going on in Bihar strongly in the House.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other parliamentarians hold placards as they protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 30, 2025.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other parliamentarians hold placards as they protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm following protests by the members of the opposition parties over the SIR in Bihar

TMC demands discussion on SIR in Parliament

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose said on Wednesday, that the party will raise the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise going on in Bihar strongly in the House.

"Opposition parties have participated honestly in the debate on Pahalgam attack. The most important issue today is SIR. We have been giving notices continuously, but it is not being accepted," Ghose told PTI.

"We have seen lakhs of voters have been removed from the voters' list in Bihar. We want a discussion on this. Is citizens' right to vote being snatched? Is the BJP using the EC to push its own agenda?" she asked.

INDIA Bloc MPs protest in Parliament complex against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, protested in the Parliament House complex for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanded its rollback.

There was a huge banner in front of them which read 'SIR- Loktantra Pe Vaar' as they lined up on and near the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament and staged a protest for the seventh consecutive day.

With 'Stop SIR' placards in hand, several MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party, RJD and Left parties, participated in the protest and raised slogans.

Parliament Day 8 updates

Day after the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Leader of the House JP Nadda are likely to address the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Day 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Pahalgam strike the “height of cruelty” and declared that terrorism and its perpetrators “won’t be spared”.

Modi’s remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned why Operation Sindoor lasted only 22 minutes and challenged the PM to publicly call Donald Trump a liar over his repeated claims of mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev were behind the Pahalgam attack.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the ceasefire with Pakistan and PM’s silence on Trump’s truce claims. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the government over intel lapse and lack of security at attack site.

Parliament Monsoon Session
Operation Sindoor

