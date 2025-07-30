Parliament monsoon session LIVE | RS adjouned till 12 pm; Opposition parties demand discussion on SIR

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose said on Wednesday, that the party will raise the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise going on in Bihar strongly in the House.

"Opposition parties have participated honestly in the debate on Pahalgam attack. The most important issue today is SIR. We have been giving notices continuously, but it is not being accepted," Ghose told PTI.

"We have seen lakhs of voters have been removed from the voters' list in Bihar. We want a discussion on this. Is citizens' right to vote being snatched? Is the BJP using the EC to push its own agenda?" she asked.