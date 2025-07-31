Burnt bodies of 2 children found inside Patna house; 'criminals emboldened, no one is safe,' says Tejashwi

PATNA: The burnt bodies of two children have been recovered from a house in Patna's Janipur locality, a police officer said on Thursday.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Phulwarishariff, Deepak Kumar, told PTI.

"We received information on Thursday morning that two children were lying dead inside their house in Janipur. The bed on which the bodies were found was also burnt. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination," he said.