Congress terms August 5 the ‘blackest day’ in J&K history, plans hunger strike on August 9

Terming the decision to intensify the agitation for restoration of statehood as the “beginning of a new struggle”, Karra said that as part of the ‘Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq’ campaign, the Congress would organise various programmes from August 1 to 21.

“We will observe August 5 as a black day,” he said.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre scrapped J&K’s special status and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

“August 5 is the blackest day in the history of J&K. We will observe black day on the day,” Karra reiterated.

He said the party leaders would also hold a hunger strike from August 9 to get back what was “snatched from us”.

Responding to the National Conference’s claim that the Congress did not consult it regarding its protest programmes for the restoration of statehood, Karra said the NC is part of the government while the Congress supports the government from outside.

“We are not a part of the Cabinet. We do not have any compulsions which they may have. This is not a struggle of the Congress or just its workers, but it represents the wishes, aspirations and needs of the people of J&K. We will not put pressure on anyone to join us but we cannot step back from our duties. People are appreciating our stand and saying at least there is one party which staged a protest in Delhi on statehood,” added the J&K Congress chief.