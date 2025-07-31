Jailed JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam set to contest Bihar elections

Clashes had erupted East Delhi in February 2020 between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it. The violence left 53 dead and hundreds injured. Although Imam has been granted bail in six out of seven cases filed against him across different states, he remains imprisoned in a Delhi violence conspiracy case under UAPA. His bail plea has been pending for nearly three years. The United Nations has expressed concern over his prolonged detention, calling it an attempt to stifle dissent.

In a letter from jail, Imam expressed his disappointment, stating, “What I did not expect was to be accused of terrorism—especially for riots that happened a month after my arrest.” He also voiced his emotional distress about being separated from his elderly mother.

Imam’s campaign is already gaining momentum, with growing support on social media. Messages hail him as a symbol of resistance, with one post reading, “Sharjeel Imam is not just a leader, he is a movement.” Bihar’s assembly elections are expected to take place in October or November, this year.