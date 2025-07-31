SSB sub-inspector shoots self with service weapon in UP

SHRAVASTI: A 57-year-old Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Sub-Inspector allegedly shot himself with his service weapon at the Roshan Garh outpost near the Nepal border here, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Shravasti, Ghanshyam Chaurasia said, "Narendra Singh was found in his barracks with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was declared dead at the hospital.

The service carbine of the deceased was found near his body, but no suicide note was recovered," he added.

"Initial investigations suggest that Narendra Singh had been under stress due to a family matter," Chaurasia said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)