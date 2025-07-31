There is no category of 'suspicious voters' as per the RP Act 1951: Governemnt quoting ECI to Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: The government, on behalf of the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that there is no such term as “suspicious voters” and that no such category exists under the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated this while replying to a question posed by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, who sought to know whether it was a fact that suspicious voters had allegedly cast their votes in the last Lok Sabha elections.

The question and the Minister’s response, which was based on information provided by the ECI, gained significance in light of the Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

In a written reply, the Law Minister said, “The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed that there is no category of suspicious voters as per the Representation of the People Act, 1951.”

Responding to another related question, the Minister said, “The ECI has informed that the election results cannot be manipulated on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).”