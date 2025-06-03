13 students from government-run free coaching centre clear IIT-JEE Advance in Jharkhand

RANCHI: As many as thirteen students from government schools getting free coaching at ‘State Level Akansha Programme’ in Ranchi, have cleared IIT-JEE Advance this year.

After clearing JEE Advanced Examination, these students are now eligible for admission in prestigious IITs located across the country.

Despite the challenging level of the question paper this year, the success of the students of the Aakanksha program is being seen as a landmark. “It all became possible due to the regular classes being conducted at Akansha by the best faculty available here. Students here, are made to remain in full discipline as there is no scope for diverting from their goals or bunking their classes, as a close eye is kept on them by Administrator VK Singh,” said the District Education Officer Vinay Kumar.

Only the students passing out their class 10 Board exam with Jharkhand Autonomous Council (JAC) are eligible to appear for its entrance test, he added.

“Since students are admitted here after going through a two-stage filter, firstly by the JAC and then during the entrance test conducted by Akansha, only serious students get this facility,’ said the DEO.

He, however, said that he was expecting better results this time, looking at the hard work these students had been doing during the last two years, he added.

Notably, a selection test is organised by the department for the children studying in government schools in class XI across Jharkhand. Based on the selection test, 40 students are selected for both the Engineering and Medical streams.