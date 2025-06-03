13 students from government-run free coaching centre clear IIT-JEE Advance in Jharkhand
RANCHI: As many as thirteen students from government schools getting free coaching at ‘State Level Akansha Programme’ in Ranchi, have cleared IIT-JEE Advance this year.
After clearing JEE Advanced Examination, these students are now eligible for admission in prestigious IITs located across the country.
Despite the challenging level of the question paper this year, the success of the students of the Aakanksha program is being seen as a landmark. “It all became possible due to the regular classes being conducted at Akansha by the best faculty available here. Students here, are made to remain in full discipline as there is no scope for diverting from their goals or bunking their classes, as a close eye is kept on them by Administrator VK Singh,” said the District Education Officer Vinay Kumar.
Only the students passing out their class 10 Board exam with Jharkhand Autonomous Council (JAC) are eligible to appear for its entrance test, he added.
“Since students are admitted here after going through a two-stage filter, firstly by the JAC and then during the entrance test conducted by Akansha, only serious students get this facility,’ said the DEO.
He, however, said that he was expecting better results this time, looking at the hard work these students had been doing during the last two years, he added.
Notably, a selection test is organised by the department for the children studying in government schools in class XI across Jharkhand. Based on the selection test, 40 students are selected for both the Engineering and Medical streams.
Those who get selected are provided the facility of schooling for class XI and XII along with the free residential coaching for Engineering and Medical entrance tests by taking services from the best teaching faculty available in the capital city.
This initiative was taken by the state government in the year 2016-17 to provide free coaching, study material and a child-friendly learning atmosphere to the children of economically backward classes, which they are not able to get due to financial constraints and unavailability of appropriate learning material needed for the exam preparation.
The Government provided the best teachers and most appropriate learning material to the children so that they could also compete with the children coming from affluent families.
Under the Aakanksha scheme, students are provided not only with quality education but all other facilities like boarding and lodging for free.
Whereas in private tuition institutes, students have to spend lakhs of rupees to achieve such success, Aakanksha students are achieving this milestone for free with full government assistance.
List of successful students:
1. Rajeev Kumar EWS (Rank 436)
2. Vishal Hansda Scheduled Tribe (Rank 784)
3. Khushboo Kumari OBC (Rank 1388)
4. Aman Raj OBC (Rank 1766)
5. Umesh Mahato OBC (Rank 1996)
6. Subal Kumar Nandi General (Rank 16337)
7. Sanjeev Raj OBC (Rank 5408)
8. Rajshree OBC (Rank 5941)
9. Sachin Kumar OBC 7547)
10. Satish Kumar Yadav OBC 7900)
11. Katrun Nada OBC (Rank 10756)
12. Babulal Soren Scheduled Tribe (Rank 1498)
13. Sudhir Oraon Scheduled Tribe (Rank 2825)