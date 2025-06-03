IndiGo flight suffers bird hit, lands in Ranchi

RANCHI: A major accident was averted as an IndiGo Aircraft on its way to Kolkata via Ranchi from Patna had an emergency landing at Ranchi Airport after being hit by a bird on Monday afternoon. The passengers were unhurt.

According to reports, IndiGo’s Airbus A320 craft was en route from Patna to Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport with 175 passengers when it collided with a vulture, which was flying at around 4,000 feet, just before landing.

“An IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit near Ranchi. It was approximately 10 to 12 nautical miles away from here, at about 3,000 to 4,000 feet altitude, when the incident occurred. The IndiGo flight was coming from Patna to Ranchi, and the pilot had to make an emergency landing here,” Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi, Director R R Maurya said.

At that time, the plane reportedly was 10-12 nautical miles away, at an altitude of 3,000-4,000 feet. The aircraft suffered a dent in the front.

The aircraft remained airborne for approximately 40 minutes after the hit, before the pilot made the emergency landing. The pilot kept the plane in safe flight till the landing. Sources say the pilot followed all protocols after the bird hit. Engineers are assessing the extent of the damage.