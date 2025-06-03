PM Modi dials Assam CM Himanta Sarma to enquire about Assam floods; assures all help

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the flood situation in Assam from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring full support from the Central government.

Briefing Modi over the phone, Sarma informed him how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted the people.

"A short while ago, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.